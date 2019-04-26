Route 2 Construction In Petersburgh

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising the slope repair work on Route 2 at Stewart Road will begin on Monday, April 29. There will be alternating one-way traffic on Route 2 during the construction period, slated for one day, but could last longer. Stewart Road at Route 2 will be closed. Jones Hollow Road (County Rte. 37) and River Road (County Rte. 90) will be used as a detour during construction.

The original plans called for Route 2 to be closed entirely, with traffic diverted to Dayfoot Road as a detour. These were changed at the request of the town.