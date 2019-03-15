Brittonkill CS

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Capital Project Vote Results On Wednesday, March 13, Hoosick Falls community members voted on a capital renovation project for Hoosick Falls Central School (HFCS). The final vote was …. Proposition #1 647 yes 343 no Proposition #2 614 yes 372 no
Mohawk Ambulance Relocating To Brunswick Move May Help Response Times For Eastern Rensco By Doug La Rocque Brunswick Town Supervisor Phil Herrington told The Eastwick Press on Monday, March 11, that the Mohawk Ambulance Service has purchased land on McChesney Avenue off Route 7. You must be logged in to view this article.
By Doug La Rocque Flames broke out at the Sheridan family home at 69 River Road around 6:30 am on Sunday morning, March 9. You must be logged in to view this article.
HFCS Unveils First Draft of 2019-20 Budget by Alex Brooks Hoosick Falls Central Schools Business Administrator Emily Sanders presented a first draft of next year’s budget, which showed a total increase in spending of 0.4%, or $102,097. You must be logged in to view this article.
From January 9 through January 18, the Junior National Honor Society members collected pasta for Hoosick Area Churches Assocation Food Pantry You must be logged in to view this article.
Vote Scheduled on Proposed Capital Project by Alex Brooks At its January 14 meeting, the Hoosick Falls School Board voted unanimously to put its proposed Capital Project up for voter approval. You must be logged in to view this article.