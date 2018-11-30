The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper

Tamarac Students Selected To Perform In Melodies Of Christmas

By Leave a Comment

Three Tamarac music students auditioned and were selected to perform with the Empire State Youth Chorale and Orchestra in Melodies of Christmas the week of December 13 through 16 at Proctor’s Theater in Schenectady.

You must be logged in to view this article.