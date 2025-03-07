New Trout Egg Pilot Program

Submitted by Frank Dingman, RCCA President

The Homewaters Chapter 586 of Trout Unlimited along with members of the Rensselaer County Conservation Alliance began a Pilot Program with the stocking not of trout but of their eggs in two Rensselaer County waterways. This program was the brainchild of Homewaters TU member George Breen. The program started with the purchase of a number of “Whitlock Boxes” which will contain the eggs and is buried in the streambed and will mimic a natural trout nesting site or REDD. As the eggs mature and hatch the trout fry rise up through the gravel as would those on a natural trout REDD. Due to the decreased fish stocking in NYS both Homewaters TU and the RCCA decided to try and augment fish stocking by trying this program to try and increase trout numbers in the streams in Rensselaer County. If this program is successful the long-term goal is to expand the fish egg stocking to other streams in the county.