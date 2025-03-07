Marilyn M. Homiak — Obituary

BERLIN – Marilyn M. Homiak passed peacefully from this life, surrounded by the love of her family, and entered into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, February 24th 2025 at the age of 83 years.

Marilyn was born into the loving family of Harold and Della (DeGraw) Rea in Paterson, New Jersey on March 6, 1941. She grew up in Singac, NJ, with her five siblings, and was a graduate of St. Bonaventure High School. Soon after graduation she married the love of her life, Nicholas S. Homiak and began a family. In 1971 Marilyn and Nicholas, with a love for the Taconic Valley, relocated to Berlin, New York to reside and raise their family. Once her children were in school, Marilyn took employment as bookkeeper with Berlin Lumber Company where she worked for many years. Marilyn retired to care for her ailing husband prior to his passing on July 26, 2014.

Marilyn enjoyed family life and was devout in her Christian faith. She lived an exemplary life of service and self-sacrifice and her Lord was most important in her life. She loved the Lord. Marilyn enjoyed being surrounded by family and the generations that followed her children provided her with a special love and pride that filled her heart. In quiet times Marilyn could be found at home reading, sewing and quilting or, in the summer months, working outside in her garden. She loved dining out, traveling and family picnics.

Marilyn was a member of the First Baptist Church of Berlin where she served faithfully in several ministries.

A special and heartfelt thank you is offered to our extended family and friends for their continuing love and prayers, to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center and the Community Hospice for the care and the support they have provided to Marilyn and the entire family.

Marilyn was the devoted wife of the late Nicholas S. Homiak; the cherished mother of Nicholas (Sherry) Homiak, Christine (Jeffrey) Dugrenier and the late Douglas Homiak whose wife Carla survives; proud grandmother of Nicky (Kaiti) Homiak, Martin (Hillary) Tobin, Sean (Kristin) Tobin, Doug (Kazie) Homiak and Kassie (James) Babb; loving great-grandmother of Mason, Jaxson, Irik, Rylan, Henry, Alice Shelby, Liliana, Azalia, Zander, Lyla and Lucas; dear sister of Carol Nelson, Diane Rea, Harold (Cindy) Rea, Eileen Martinez and the late Johnny Rea. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

A Celebration of Marilyn’s life will take place on Saturday, March 15, 2025 at 12 PM in the First Baptist Church of Berlin, 35 North Main Street, Berlin, NY. Interment will immediately follow in Berlin Community Cemetery. There will be no public visiting hours prior to the service.

To remember Marilyn in a special way, her family suggests donations in her memory to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or at samaritanspurse.org.

Arrangements are by the Thomas M. Barber Funeral Home of Petersburgh, NY.