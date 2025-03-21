Man Arrested on 30 Charges Following Major Drug and Weapons Seizure

East Greenbush

Jeffrey Belschwinder of Sidewinder Photography

A joint investigation by the East Greenbush Police Department and the New York State Police has led to the arrest of Reynaldo Gonzalez, 48, of East Greenbush, on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

Authorities executed multiple search warrants on locations associated with Gonzalez, resulting in the discovery of a significant cache of illegal firearms, drugs, and other contraband. Law enforcement recovered eight illegal handguns, two shotguns, and two rifles—one of which was an AR-15. Also seized were extended magazines, a bulletproof vest, and various types of ammunition.