Five Arrested in Drug Bust Following Early Morning Raid

Jeffrey Belschwinder of Sidewinder Photography

A multi-agency investigation led to the arrest of five individuals early Friday morning after law enforcement executed a search warrant at 99 Johnston Avenue in Cohoes. Members of the Cohoes Police Department, in collaboration with the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit seized a significant quantity of illegal narcotics, cash, and drug paraphernalia during the operation. Authorities confiscated 12.1 grams of cocaine, 6.9 grams of fentanyl, 17.2 grams of pressed Adderall, 3.1 grams of pressed oxycodone, along with $4,591 in U.S. currency, a scale, and packaging materials.

The investigation resulted in the arrests of five individuals, all facing multiple drug-related charges. Keijon A. Williams, 28, of Cohoes, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree with intent to sell (Class B Felony), Criminal Possession of a Narcotic Drug in the 4th Degree (Class C Felony), and two counts of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree (Class A Misdemeanor) for possessing packaging materials and scales.