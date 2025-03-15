Bertha Alden — Obituary

Niskayuna – Bertha Anna Marie (Piritz) Alden passed away Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at St Peter’s Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Albany, NY. She was just five months shy of her 98th birthday. Born on July 30th, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Reinhold F. and Anna Marie Piritz and had fond memories of the small farm in West Hoosick where she grew up.

Following graduation from Hoosick Falls High School (and at the urging of her older brother Otto) she moved to Schenectady and took a job at General Electric. Her first husband, Earl Griswald who she knew from high school, died in an industrial accident in 1957. She subsequently married John Alden and together they built one of the first homes on Trottingham Drive in Niskayuna. John passed in 1976, but she continued to reside there until moving into assisted living at Ingersoll Place in February, 2019.

Bertha led an active life well into her 90s. Adventurous, she enjoyed traveling and visited six continents, the last two being Antarctica and Mongolia, China. Trips to Ogunquit, ME (with her good friend Ada McFarland) and several of the national parks (with her husband John) were among her US travels. League bowling and golfing occupied winter and summer time. Bertha was generous and giving, sharing both her time and resources with her family, friends, and many charitable organizations. She was very active in church (first Our Savior’s Lutheran, Rotterdam, then Our Redeemer Lutheran, Scotia) serving as secretary, helping send out parish newsletters, working with the youth group, preparing food for numerous church suppers, ushering, serving on the alter guild, and attending many church functions. Frequent meals out as she grew older made her a popular patron at several local restaurants, especially the Blue Ribbon and the Center Stage Deli (now Blake 925 Deli), where she was warmly greeted by both the wait staff and regular patrons. She greeted everyone with a smile (and a hug if she knew you).

Bertha was predeceased by her parents; siblings Otto (Genevieve) Piritz and Charles (Dorothy) Piritz; nephew Carl Piritz and niece Linda Faella. She is survived by her nephew Ronald (Sally) Piritz; her nephew’s wife Emma Piritz, and her niece’s husband Chuck Faella, as well as several great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 103 South Reynolds Street, Scotia, NY 12302 (518-393-5031) at 10:30 am on Saturday, March 15, 2025. Time for visitation and a reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. Interment will be at a later date at the Niskayuna Reformed Church cemetery on Route 7. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church or a charity of one’s choice. Auf wiedersehen unser lieber Freund, ruhe in Frieden. To express condolences visit sbfuneralhome.com.