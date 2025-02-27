Sue A. Hickey — Obituary

Hoosick Falls — Sue A. Hickey, 77, passed away on Monday, February 17th, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late John “Ersel” Hickey who passed in 2013.

Sue was born on January 8, 1948, in Cambridge, NY, daughter of the late Robert and Dolores (Nimmons) Harrington. She graduated from Hoosick Falls High School and was employed at Oak Industries in Hoosick Falls. Sue was a communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church, where she was part of the “cleaning committee.” She enjoyed going to her class reunions, working around her house, gardening, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her children Katy (Michael) Lilac, Jeffrey (Rhonda) Hickey, Michael (Megan) Hickey, all of Hoosick Falls, grandchildren Alex (Kaylee) and Hannah Lilac, Remmington, Lillian and Tatum Hickey, Oliver Hickey, great granddaughter Wrenley, and brothers William (Kathy) Harrington, Peter (Karen) Klock. Sue was predeceased by her sister Sandra McCart and three brothers: Jerry, John, and Robert Harrington.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, February 22nd, at 1:00 pm, from the Immaculate Conception Church on Main Street in Hoosick Falls, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to either the Immaculate Conception Church or the EC Fund, through the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls, who are handling the arrangements.