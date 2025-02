by Kevin O’Malley

Linda O’Dell has been named the Grand Marshal of the 2025 Hoosick Falls St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Linda has lived in Hoosick Falls all her life. She is the daughter of William and Eleanor Greenwood and a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy. She is married to Rock O’Dell and has two children, Rocky and Laura, and two grandchildren, Chloe and Bentley.