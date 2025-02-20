National Grid and National Grid Foundation Add $1.4 Million

to Heating Assistance Funds

Low-Income Customers Can Apply for Enhanced Emergency Heating Assistance

National Grid and the National Grid Foundation today announced a joint $1.4 million contribution to support the company’s low-income and emergency heating programs, the Care & Share Energy Fund and the Neighborhood Heating Fund.

The announcement follows the recent interruption of regular Home Energy Assistance Program, or Regular HEAP, availability in New York State. Regular HEAP funds were exhausted on Jan. 21 due to higher-than-normal enrollment in the federally funded program, which provides grants to low-income customers to help them afford their energy usage. On Jan 25, Gov. Kathy Hochul reallocated unused state funds to extend the program through the spring.