Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
to Heating Assistance Funds Low-Income Customers Can Apply for Enhanced Emergency Heating Assistance National Grid and the National Grid Foundation today announced a joint $1.4 million contribution to support the company’s low-income and emergency heating programs, the Care & Share Energy Fund and the Neighborhood Heating Fund. The announcement follows the recent interruption of regular […]
Berlin-New Lebanon Varsity Swim Berlin Central School Communications Department The BNL Varsity Swim Team ended their regular season at the Berkshire Individuals, with all eight teams facing off. Before the meet started the Berkshire Officials awarded the BNL Varsity Swim Team with the Outstanding Sportsmanship Award. The team started off strong with
Hoosick Falls Central School Communications Department Recently, Hoosick Falls Central School 3rd and 4th grade students attended a "Birds of Prey" assembly presented by the Wildlife Institute of Eastern New York. Presenters Trish Marki and Delaney Dyer shared their knowledge with the students and students got to see five raptors right in the high school
Hoosick Falls Bowling Submitted by James Lynch On Tuesday, January 28th, the Hoosick Falls bowling team defeated Berlin-New Lebanon 5-0 in a home match at the Barbecue Recreation. The Panthers finished with a total of 3682 pins to Berlin-New Lebanon’s 2853. Hoosick Falls junior Hailey Bedford 267-749 led all bowlers while Noah Bonesteel 206-528 led […]