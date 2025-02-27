Beatrice (King) Theriault passed away peacefully on February 19, 2025 at Loomis Lakeside Nursing Center in Springfield, MA.

She was born on June 11, 1925, in Willimantic, CT, the only child of Bernice and Leslie King. As a young girl, Beatrice moved with her parents to Morris, CT, where her dad tried his hand at dairy farming. Later the family moved to Wolcott, CT, where Beatrice met her future husband Raymond Rodney Theriault. Following WWII, where Raymond served in the Navy, the two were married on May 30, 1947, in Waterbury, CT.

The newlyweds bought a piece of land in Wolcott and built their own home where they raised four children: Bruce, David, Roger, and Linda. Besides raising her family, Beatrice worked as an operator at the Bell Telephone Company in Waterbury, as a salesperson at Sears Roebuck & Co. and in the Wolcott school system hot lunch program. She also acted as a leader in the local chapter of the Girl Scouts of America. Beatrice loved to provide for her family, cooking nutritious meals and baking delightful treats for them. She also excelled at sewing.

In 1961 the couple bought a lot on Lake Harwinton, CT and built a summer cottage for the enjoyment of the family; swimming, and fishing in the summer, skating in the winter. Beatrice and Raymond saw to it that all four of their kids got a college education. Later, with the children grown and on their own, the couple winterized the summer cottage and following Raymond’s retirement from the Prudential Insurance Company, moved there from Wolcott. Just a few years later however, in 1983, not content with retired life, the couple bought a large tract of land in Berlin, NY and started construction on a new passive solar home with the help of their son David. Once the house was completed the couple started cultivating garden plots for vegetables and flowers, planted fruit trees and had a pond dug for swimming and skating. Always the supportive parents, Beatrice and Raymond also helped their son with his maple sugaring operation.

For recreation the two joined a dance club in Pittsfield, MA, where they made many new friends. They also liked to travel, going on car trips and many boat cruises to destinations near and far. Beatrice also became involved with Literacy Volunteers, tutoring young people in reading skills. In 2024, Beatrice and Raymond, leaving behind their wonderful home and gardens, moved to an assisted living facility in Chicopee, MA to be near their loving daughter Linda.

Beatrice is survived by her beloved husband of 77 years, Raymond, her sons: Bruce of Lyons, CO; David of Berlin, NY; Roger of Tucson, AZ; daughter Linda of Chicopee, MA; granddaughter Mila Greisen and her husband John, and great grandson, Remy Greisen of Milwaukee, OR.

A memorial service honoring the life of Beatrice will be held at a future date. Condolences can be sent to Raymond at 244 Reeds Landing, Springfield, MA 01109-2063