Winter Safety Tips

NYS DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

The New York State Department of Health is urging New Yorkers to take precautions for winter to prevent serious injury and dangerous health complications that can result from colder weather and winter activities.

“Winter can be a wonderful time to enjoy festivities and outdoor activities with loved ones, but can also become dangerous without preparation and caution,” State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. “Dress appropriately to prevent frostbite, keep generators outdoors, away from windows and doors, and never leave space heaters running unattended. And road conditions can be hazardous, so make sure you have supplies in your car if you’re stranded.”