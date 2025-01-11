Varsity Swim Meet

Berlin-New Lebanon Swim

by Tim Christiansen, Berlin Varsity Swim Coach

Berlin/New Lebanon took their first loss of the season to a talented Mt. Anthony team. Mt. Anthony took a commanding 16-2 lead to start the meet by placing 1st and 2nd in the first two races. Berlin-New Lebanon would bounce back with George Lamphere-Webster winning the 200 IM and the 100 Breaststroke and Lance Schorder winning the 50 and 100 Freestyle. Cadence Ward placed first in the 100 Backstroke as well. The relay team of Lance Schroder, Jordan Sotek, Cadence Ward and George Lamphere-Webster would edge out Mt. Anthony in the 400 Free Relay by 3 tenths of a second. Congratulations to Lucy Fourger for dropping 20 seconds in her 500 Freestyle.