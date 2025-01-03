The Case of David Redding

The Louis Miller Museum, 166 Main St, Hoosick Falls, is pleased to announce a special presentation by Phil Holland, who will explore the fascinating and controversial case of Loyalist David Redding on January 9th at 6 pm. The presentation will delve into Redding’s supposed crimes, his trials, execution, and the fate of his remains, as well as the lasting obsession his case sparked in John Spargo, the founding director of the Bennington Museum. In 1778, David Redding was executed on the Bennington town green for "enemical conduct" after facing two trials. His execution was the first carried out in the newly independent state of Vermont, a significant moment in the state’s early history.