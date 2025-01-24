Stephentown Board Highlights

by Denise Wright

January 20th is a day to honor and remember the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Stephentown Board honored the civil rights leader with a moment of silence at the beginning of their meeting that evening. It went on to pass numerous resolutions for town business.

After the approval of the audit of claims/vouchers and minutes, the transfer station was happy to report a combined total of over $13K for the months of November and December. The fire department reported that they had received 70 responses from residents interested in receiving 911 address signs. The department will send postcards to the interested residents with directions to a Google form about the signs. Information will also be placed on the fire department's website and Facebook page.