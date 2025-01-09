Sharon Everest-Ludwig – Obituary

1943 – 2024

Sharon Everest-Ludwig, 81, formerly of Plattsburgh, passed away peacefully after a long illness on December 29, 2024 at the Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hoosick Falls, NY. Sharon was born on July 7, 1943 in Petersburg, NY to William and Thelma (Bentley) Mason. She graduated from Hoosick Falls High School in 1961 and went on to graduate from SUNY Plattsburgh with a Bachelor of Science (BS) Degree in Elementary Education in 1966. Sharon started working as a caseworker for the Essex County Department of Social Services in 1966 eventually becoming Director of Social Services for Essex County before retiring after 31 years in 1997.

Sharon was an avid reader and active member of the Plattsburgh United Methodist Church. She enjoyed singing in the choir and serving on committees. She was also an active volunteer at the Plattsburgh Interfaith Food Pantry and at local museums. Sharon valued the many wonderful friendships she made throughout her life.

In addition to her parents Sharon was predeceased by her first husband of 34 years, Benjamin F. Everest Sr., her brother Lloyd Mason, her sister Joyce Snyder and her brother Paul Mason.

Sharon is survived by her husband Laurence Ludwig of Petersburg, NY; her son Benjamin (Sally Flis) Everest of Wilson, NY; daughter Amy (Brad) Noviski of Plattsburgh, NY; stepchildren Susan (Joe) Thompson of Colorado and Lonny (Michelle) Ludwig of Ithaca, NY; grandchildren Maximillian Noviski, Sophie Everest, Samuel Noviski and Cora Everest; her brother David Mason of Rochester, NY; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life for Sharon will be planned for the spring in Plattsburgh, NY.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The Plattsburgh Interfaith Food Pantry or a charity of your choice. The family would also like to thank the caring staff of the Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation for their kindness and compassion.