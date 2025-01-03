November 1, 1955 – December 25, 2024

Richard (Ricky) DeShane was the son of the late Alice Lackey DeShane, born in Bennington VT Hospital November 1, 1955. Ricky is survived by three brothers, Robert DeShane of Maine, Edward DeShane of Massena, NY, David DeShane Buskirk, NY and sister Sally Johnston of Eagle Bridge, NY. Survivors include several nieces and nephews and many cousins and his lifetime friend and buddy Wade Rathburn. Other than parents, Ricky is predeceased by three siblings, Elmer DeShane of Norfolk, NY, Lewis (Harley) DeShane of Massena, NY and Jerry DeShane of Hoosick Falls, NY.