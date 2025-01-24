Petersburgh Town Board Highlights

by Denise Wright

The January 20th meeting of the Petersburgh Town Board was busy. After approving the December and January 6th meeting minutes, the departments provided their reports.

The resolution for adopting the 2025 Town of Petersburgh Handbook and related policies was reviewed. The last time the handbook was reviewed was in 2016. Now, new policies pertaining to a Drug-Free workplace, Substance testing, Code of Ethics, and Records Retention were added to the document. The hope is to have it resolved and approved at the next meeting.