Narcotics Investigation Arrest

Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

On January 7th, Kandie L. Stowell, a 40-year-old resident of Hoosick Falls, was arrested for the second time in a year following a three-month-long narcotics investigation. Stowell, who was scheduled to appear in Rensselaer County Court on January 8th for sentencing to probation in a prior felony case, was taken into custody after a narcotics search warrant was executed at 11 Fifth Street in Hoosick Falls.