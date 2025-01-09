1931 – 2025

Hoosick Falls — Malcolm E. Hall, 93, of New Road, peacefully passed into eternity on Friday, January 3, 2025 at the Center for Nursing & Rehab in Hoosick Falls where he had resided since 2022. He was born to his parents Wesley and Anna Mae Hall on March 8, 1931. After graduating from Hoosick Falls High School, he remained on the family farm in West Hoosick working the dairy farm until his retirement. He married Helen Hall in 1973 and they moved to a new house built on the farm off New Road. Malcolm and Helen were married for thirty-five years until Helen’s death in 2008. They enjoyed square dancing and danced with the Country Squares out of Easton. They also enjoyed horseback riding, traveling, and going on senior trips and farm tours. Malcolm was a member of the Hoosick Baptist Church where he was active in the life and worship of the church until failing health kept him at home. Malcolm was predeceased by his parents Wesley and Anna Mae, wife Helen, brothers Forrest, Robert, Gilbert, and Myron in addition to Helen’s daughter Janet Elsworth (William), and Helen’s son Donald Hall. He is survived by Helen’s sons David and Dale Hall (Karen), along with many nieces and nephews and their families. Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service celebrating Malcolm’s life to be held at the Hoosick Baptist Church at 648 South Street in Hoosick on Saturday, January 11 at 2 pm. Burial will be private at a time to be determined. There will be no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hoosick Baptist Church through the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls, who are handling the arrangements.