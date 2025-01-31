Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Press Release from District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly’s Office Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly recently announced that Michael Cardwell, 39, of Troy, pled guilty to one count of sexual abuse in the 1st Degree. Cardwell also pled guilty in the Northern District of New York to sexual exploitation of a child and possession […]
by Denise Wright The Grafton Town Board’s January 13th meeting began with an organizational meeting and then moved into its regular monthly meeting. Supervisor Noeding from Petersburgh discussed a Local Efficiency Grant application that Petersburgh and Grafton would work together to submit. This would enable both municipalities to have money available to consolidate and increase […]
Submitted by the Berlin Central School District Communications Department The Berlin Elementary Ambassadors used their meeting before school on January 15th to give back to the BCSD community. The ambassadors, along with their advisors, Mrs. Peter-Hoen and Mrs. Ruebel, put together “Birthday Kits” for the Berlin Food Closet. While the ambassadors were delivering food drive […]
Berlin Central School District Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office Press Release A Cropseyville man is facing charges following a sexual exploitation investigation by the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit. Justin K. Covell, 31, is being charged in connection with four separate incidents involving the sexual exploitation of four minors. In the Town of Petersburgh, […]
Berlin-New Lebanon Swim by Tim Christiansen, Berlin Varsity Swim Coach Berlin/New Lebanon took their first loss of the season to a talented Mt. Anthony team. Mt. Anthony took a commanding 16-2 lead to start the meet by placing 1st and 2nd in the first two races. Berlin-New Lebanon would bounce back with George Lamphere-Webster winning […]