Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
View this week’s entire newspaper: You must be logged in to view this article.
Grafton Lakes State Park and the Friends of Grafton Lakes State Park will host the 40th Annual Winter Festival on Saturday, January 18th. The Winter Fest will feature outdoor events along with indoor exhibits, food vendors, and family-friendly recreational activities. The event is free of charge and will take place from 11:30 am to 3 […]
by the Bennington Police Department and Sidewinder Photography In a major narcotics investigation, the Bennington Police Department executed a search warrant early on January 1st at 649 North Branch Street in Bennington. The operation, conducted at 6:10 am, resulted in the arrest of four individuals and the seizure of a significant quantity of drugs, firearms, […]
Berlin-New Lebanon Swim by Tim Christiansen, Berlin Varsity Swim Coach Berlin/New Lebanon took their first loss of the season to a talented Mt. Anthony team. Mt. Anthony took a commanding 16-2 lead to start the meet by placing 1st and 2nd in the first two races. Berlin-New Lebanon would bounce back with George Lamphere-Webster winning […]
Hoosick Falls Girls Basketball by Jeffrey Bernstein Meg Barber, now the head coach at NYU, is one of the best basketball players to come out of Hoosick Falls High School. The 1998 graduate’s 1,643 career points were the most scored by a female Panther when she left the program. Barber held that record until 2020, […]
Submitted by HFCSD Communications Dear Hoosick Falls Community and Beyond, Christmas is one of the happiest times of the year. However, for some families, it can be very stressful. The Hoosick Falls Central School (HFCS) Philip Leonard Chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS) is dedicated to helping those in need within our community. Members […]