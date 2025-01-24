Hoosick Armory Indoor Winter Activities

Trying to stay active during the winter months can be a challenge. The Hoosick Armory has plenty of opportunities to get out and move indoors. Pickleball is played most days except Saturdays and if available, you can rent the pickleball courts for family get togethers, team building activities, or private play. Also, many people walk the perimeter of the gym which is available during town office hours and when pickleball is not in session. The Armory is also offering a party package which includes one hour of pickleball court time and the use of the Owl’s Nest lounge (two hours) at a discounted rate for the months of February and March. For more information contact us at info@hoosickarmory.com.