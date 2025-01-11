Grafton Lakes State Park’s 40th Winter Festival! 

Grafton Lakes State Park and the Friends of Grafton Lakes State Park will host the 40th Annual Winter Festival on Saturday, January 18th. The Winter Fest will feature outdoor events along with indoor exhibits, food vendors, and family-friendly recreational activities. The event is free of charge and will take place from 11:30 am to 3 pm.

This event is perfect for the whole family. You can join snowshoe and kicksled adventures, savor the delights of local food trucks, and take a horse-drawn wagon ride! Other outdoor offerings this year include our popular snow bowling hill, snowball toss, and free snowmobile rides courtesy of the Grafton Trail Blazers. You can also warm up inside and meet the live animals from Uncharted Wild and birds of prey from NYS Rehabilitation Council President Kelly Martin. All of this, and much more!