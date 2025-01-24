Food Drive for Stephentown Food Pantry

In honor of Martin Luther King Day, Indivisible Stephentown is holding a food drive for the Stephentown Food Pantry now through January 31st. Nonperishable food items can be dropped off at the Stephentown Memorial Library or Dave’s Market during normal hours of operation.

Stephentown’s Food Pantry, located at the Federated Church on Garfield Road, has been in operation for 42 years and currently serves 50+ families every week, providing groceries and community support.