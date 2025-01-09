DEC Encourages Anglers to Safely Enjoy Ice Fishing This Season

Review Ice Safety Guidelines before Heading Out

With the onset of winter and colder temperatures, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar today reminded ice anglers to be safe when venturing onto the ice this season, especially given recent variations in weather conditions. Outdoor enthusiasts considering ice fishing should always be aware of essential safety guidelines and make sure ice is thick enough before heading out.

“The possibilities of affordable outdoor adventures are endless across New York’s abundant natural areas and winter is no exception,” said Interim Commissioner Mahar. “I encourage those recreating on ice to exercise caution by routinely checking ice thickness when navigating around water bodies. Understanding ice thickness safety is essential, so be sure to ‘know before you go’ and adapt to conditions as necessary.”