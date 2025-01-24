BES Ambassadors Sprinkle Joy with Birthday Kit Project

Submitted by the Berlin Central School District Communications Department

The Berlin Elementary Ambassadors used their meeting before school on January 15th to give back to the BCSD community. The ambassadors, along with their advisors, Mrs. Peter-Hoen and Mrs. Ruebel, put together "Birthday Kits" for the Berlin Food Closet. While the ambassadors were delivering food drive donations and volunteering at the local pantry before the holiday break, they discovered another way in which they could support Berlin Food Closet director Mrs. Mosher.