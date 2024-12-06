Yule Log Tradition

A Holiday Scavenger Hunt

Sunday, December 15th, from 1 to 3 pm

Celebrate the ancient tradition of the Yule Log at the Dyken Pond Environmental Education Center. Hear the story of the Yule Log and why the days are getting shorter and the nights longer at this time of year. Search for a hidden Yule Log, which will be carried back and burned in a campfire by the lake. Enjoy hot chocolate and cookies by the fire. Greens will be available to make crafts. This program is free but preregistration is required at 518-658-2055 or dykenpond@gmail.com.