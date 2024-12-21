Wreaths Across America at Maple Grove Cemetery

Submitted by Joyce Brewer

Maple Grove Cemetery in Hoosick Falls hosted its annual Wreaths Across America event on Saturday, December 14th. This national event, observed at over 4,500 sites across the country, serves to remember, honor, and teach the significance of those who served in the military. This year’s theme was “Serve with Purpose.”

During the ceremony, 103 wreaths were laid to honor the 103 men from the community who gave their lives in service to our country. A special wreath was placed on the grave of Harris Hawthorn, a Civil War Medal of Honor recipient.