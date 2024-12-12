Submitted by Hoosick Falls Central School Communications

The HFCS PTA is hosting a free event that will be fun for the whole family — Winterfest! This year's Winterfest will take place on Saturday, December 14th, from 2 to 6 pm at the HFCS Elementary School gym and cafeteria. Winter-themed activities will be offered such as kids' bingo, cookie decorating, a hot cocoa bar, and a Cake Walk where kids and families can win tasty cakes or baked goods. Nearly a dozen local vendors are signed up to attend and sell their specialty items such as paintings, handcrafted cutting boards, jewelry, ornaments, candles, and more. The PTA has collected fun items from local businesses for a basket raffle and will run a 50/50 raffle. Local photographer Vanessa Lewis will take free pictures with Santa and children will be offered goodie bags to take home, complete with reindeer food! Anyone in the community is welcome to attend this free family event. The HFCS PTA would like to thank all the generous sponsors who have contributed to this event.