Student Installs Little Free Libraries

Submitted by New Lebanon Central School District Communications

Daisy Gail, a dedicated student at the New Lebanon Central School District, has taken the initiative to enrich the community by installing little free libraries throughout the school district.

Inspired to make a meaningful impact, Daisy embarked on the project as part of her Silver Award in Girl Scouts. "I wanted to do a meaningful idea that would really impact the community positively," Daisy said. "I have always enjoyed little free libraries and thought if our town had a few, it would make it a better community."