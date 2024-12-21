Provides Residents Information on How to Identify and Eliminate Egg Masses • +Urges the Public to Report Sightings, Travelers to Inspect Vehicles

Submitted by the New York State Dept. of Agriculture

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets today announced new findings of the Spotted Lanternfly (SLF) in additional locations across New York State. SLF is an invasive, non-native insect that feeds on more than 100 plant species, including tree-of-heaven, and plants and crops, such as grapes, that are critical to New York’s agricultural economy. The Department is now urging residents of a number of upstate counties, including Albany, Schenectady, Ontario, and Seneca counties, to report any additional sightings and scrape egg masses, which will help inspectors to assess impacted areas and slow the spread of SLF in New York State.