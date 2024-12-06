Roberta Webb, 95, of Hoosick Falls NY, passed away peacefully at her home on November 23, 2024.

After growing up in Mt Kisco, NY, Roberta graduated from Pratt Institute, Brooklyn, NY. She met her husband there, James Webb from North Carolina, who then served in the Korean war.

While making a family life in Rockland County, NY, Roberta became a pioneering woman in the textile design industry, commuting to New York City, carrying a large portfolio of J-Webb designs, brokering assignments and projects, including a special permission blanket of Disney characters.

Roberta then went on to a career in bridal fashion and design for many years at the renowned Marstelle’s Salon in White Plains, NY. She drew great satisfaction and accomplishment from helping ‘her brides’ through the process to be their most beautiful and ready for their day.

After relocating to Hoosick Falls, NY, Roberta became involved as a docent at the Park-McCullough Mansion in Bennington, VT, displaying and caring for the fashion and décor exhibits there. She had such fun creating and dressing herself in period costuming for ‘tea’ and other events, especially decorating for the holiday season.

She was additionally a docent at the Old First Church in Bennington, again steeping herself in the history and stories to share with visitors. She was often intrigued by where people were from and how they came to visit the church.

Roberta lost her mother at a young age, but together with her two sisters and many cousins, an extended family was formed that now reaches four generation of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Her fondest memories were of family vacations at Cape May and Long Beach Island, NJ.

‘Oma’ was so happy to have her cherished grandsons Dillon Diel and Shane Diel as an integral part of her life. She would often be shuttling them and their cohorts to sports events and various extracurricular activities.

She also enjoyed the company of beloved nephew Randal Lawrence of Katonah, NY, who visited often in recent years, taking her on long country-road drives.

Calling hours: Tuesday, December 17, 4–6 pm at the Mahar Funeral Home, Hoosick Falls, NY.

A gathering and memorial is planned for the spring in Somers, NY