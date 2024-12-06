Rensselaer County 4-H Schaghticoke Fair Horse Show

Awards Presented

The Great Schaghticoke Fair did not disappoint 4-H members in Rensselaer County. Members participated in a number of classes and events during this two-day horse show, from written exams to gymkhana and jumping classes, to name a few. A huge thank you to the Schaghticoke Fair and our Show Chair Jeanie Scott who, along with an amazing army of volunteers, made the show a great experience for our youth. Thank you to our judges Rose Blomgren, Bethany White, and Linda Voehringer. A thank you to our many sponsors for our show which made this event shine brighter for our members. Herdsmanship and Championship Awards were presented at our recently held year end 4-H Horse Banquet. Congratulations goes out to