Rensselaer County 2025 Rensselaer County Budget Approved

Budget Includes 8 Percent County Property Tax Rate Reduction

From the Office of County Executive Steve McLaughlin

Rensselaer County resident and taxpayers will see a seventh consecutive property tax rate reduction in 2025 thanks to a county budget approved on Wednesday, County Executive Steve McLaughlin announced.

The spending plan for next year approved by the County Legislature includes a county property tax rate reduction of 8 percent while also supporting service improvements and maintaining the county’s solid financial foundation.

“We are proud to again deliver a county property tax rate decrease and save residents and taxpayers more of their hard-earned money. Rensselaer County is becoming recognized as a leader across the state in reducing property taxes and this budget continues that progress,” said McLaughlin.