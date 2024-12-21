Petersburgh Town Board Highlights

By Denise Wright

The December 16 meeting of the Petersburgh Town Board was busy and involved everything from setting dates for town meetings to the final allocation of ARPA funds.

After the November 18 meeting minutes were amended and approved, the department reports were given. The Supervisor reported that a sales tax refund was received from New York State. The County sales tax check is due "any day now." Supervisor Noeding reviewed a resolution approving some inter and intra-fund transfers and stated that out of a $10k contingency budget, only approximately $5,500 was spent. The new truck and box are scheduled to be ready in February or March. After this season, it will be prepared for next season. The latest security and fire system installation is complete at the town hall, and the security codes for employees have been assigned. The library roof and gutters will begin this month, weather permitting, as well as woodwork repairs. According to the water report,