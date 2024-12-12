Pet Drive with Special Guests

Berlin Elementary School

For the last 25 years, first-grade teacher Mrs. Tracie Heinrichs has been supporting the Mohawk and Hudson River Humane Society in Menands and is hosting the pet drive again this year, collecting donations of food and supplies for animals in need. Over the holiday break, Ms. Heinrichs will deliver the supplies to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.

At the Character Education Assembly on December 6th, the BES Mountaineers exhibited compassion and empathy, December's character traits, by starting the annual pet drive for the Mohawk and Hudson River Humane Society in Menands.