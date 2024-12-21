Jean Ann LeMere O’Dell – Obituary

Petersburgh – Jean Ann LeMere O’Dell passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2024 at the age of 89 while staying at The Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hoosick Falls, New York. She was born at her family’s farmhouse in Hill Hollow in Petersburgh, New York on January 10, 1935 to Lydia and Oscar LeMere. Jean loved growing up on her family farm and frequently shared loving memories of her childhood, especially the wonderful adventures with her brother, Roger.

Jean attended and graduated from Hoosick Falls High School in June 1952. It is there that she met her high school sweetheart and future husband, William Gordon O’Dell. They were married on August 30, 1953. Jean went on to graduate from The Austin Beauty School in Albany, New York in May 1953. She began her beautician career at the Charm Beauty Shop in Troy, New York from May 1953 – July 1954. Jean went on to open and operate her own shop in her home from November 1955 – June 1981. She was forever grateful to her brother, Roger, who built her salon so she could work and be closer to her ever growing family. After retiring from her salon, Jean went on to employment with the Berlin Central School District from December 18, 1980 – June 12, 2007.

Jean is survived by her brother and niece, Roger LeMere and Darcie Sharp. She is also survived by her children, William Brian O’Dell, Brenda DeMagistris (Frank) and Gretchen Murphy (Jerome). Jean is survived by her grandchildren, Richard O’Dell, Corey Murphy, Eddie Murphy, Heather Lovesey, Kate Hutson and Lee Dixon. Jean has three great grandchildren: Michael Lovesey, Matthew Lovesey and Sophia Murphy. Jean loved her family very much.

Jean is predeceased by her parents, Oscar and Lydia LeMere, her brother Earl LeMere, her beloved husband, William Gordon O’Dell, her cherished daughter, Denise Ann Hutson and her grandson, Arthur Weiland Hutson Jr.

Jean was buried on Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at the Petersburgh Meadowlawn Cemetery with Benedict Krahforst officiating. A future Celebration of Life will take place in the spring of 2025. More details will be shared in the coming New Year.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Center of Nursing and Rehabilitation for the wonderful care and compassion for our beloved mother. We appreciate all that they did to help make her time with you comfortable.

Although our mother is no longer with us, she will always be remembered for her committed and unselfish love and care for her husband, her resilience throughout difficult times and the love she bestowed to her family and friends. We will miss you, but also know that you are at peace.

— Brian, Brenda and Gretchen

Condolence book and memorial page at parkerbrosmemorial.com.