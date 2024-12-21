HF National Honor Society “Christmas Wish” Program

Submitted by HFCSD Communications

Dear Hoosick Falls Community and Beyond,

Christmas is one of the happiest times of the year. However, for some families, it can be very stressful. The Hoosick Falls Central School (HFCS) Philip Leonard Chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS) is dedicated to helping those in need within our community. Members of the NHS recently shopped for local families of K-12 students in our district. These students needed winter clothing such as pajamas, underwear, hats, mittens, boots, snow pants, winter coats, shoes, and toiletries. On December 14th, the NHS fulfilled the community’s “Christmas Wish” by hosting an event for families to “shop” from our inventory of supplies, all for free. Each family was allowed to pick out four clothing items per student in their household along with toiletries. In this community service event, the National Honor Society’s goal is to help as many families as possible by providing children a “Christmas Wish” of important needs vs. wants. This year our organization provided “Christmas Wishes” to over 100 students from more than 40 families.

To provide this necessary community service event, NHS members raise money to purchase clothing and toiletries.