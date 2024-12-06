Gratitude, Growth, and Community:

A Thanksgiving Message from Berlin Middle High School

Dear Mountaineer Community,

As we gather to celebrate Thanksgiving, as the Berlin Middle High School Principal, I want to take this opportunity to reflect on the many reasons we at Berlin Middle High School have to be grateful. This season is not only about giving thanks but also about strengthening the bonds that unite us as a school and community.

Our school year has begun with incredible momentum, thanks to the dedication of our students, staff, families, and community partners. We’ve celebrated the successes of our students on and off the field, in classrooms, and on stage. This fall, our student-athletes excelled in their sports, demonstrating skill, teamwork, and sportsmanship. In the arts, our music program has reached new heights with students earning All-County and prestigious All-State honors. Additionally, our recent drama production brought together students from grades 6 through 12, showcasing their creativity and collaboration. Our artists and club members have also been busy, bringing energy, passion, and talent to everything they do, embodying what it means to be a Mountaineer.