Submitted by HFCSD Communications

Hoosick Falls Central School’s (HFCS) Inclusion Fusion team was joined by students, staff, and members of the community to fundraise and attend the 18th Annual “Freezin’ for a Reason” Polar Plunge in Lake George on Saturday, November 23rd. Around 1,600 plungers from around the Capital District raised $294,676.30 to benefit the Special Olympics, breaking past fundraising records. HFCS’s team braved the cold with over six times more participants this year than last year. The HFCS Inclusion Fusion team raised $8,431, making the top ten team list, out of the dozens of other schools and companies that participated. All of the funds raised will help support the Special Olympics’ mission to provide opportunities for sports and inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities. Thank you to all who donated, attended, and supported this effort!