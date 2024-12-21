The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Rensselaer County 4-H program would like to announce year end 2024 equine awards. Thank you to the many members and volunteers that made 2024 events possible. Year end 2024 awards are as follows.

Year End 4-H High Point Riders – Novice Champion Audrey Kondak of Valley Falls, Alice Bourdeau of Averill Park, and Madyson Bull of Melrose were Reserve Champions. Ariana Severance of Melrose and Emmeline Heer of Troy were Junior Champion and Reserve Champion respectively. The Senior Champion was Ava Severance of Melrose and Allie Manchester of Stephentown was Reserve Champion.