Edward W. Bedford – Obituary

Aug 7, 1958 – Nov 27, 2024

Petersburgh – Edward William Bedford, 66, of Petersburgh, NY, formerly of Staten Island, NY passed away at Albany Medical Center Hospital, on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. Formerly of Staten Island, Edward was the son of Alfred H. Bedford and AnnaMae A. Robinson Bedford. Ed was born in Staten Island, NY and had also lived in Brunswick and most recently in Petersburgh.

A 1977 graduate of Berlin High School in Cherry Plain NY, Edward worked for many companies providing services in construction, roofing, carpentry and maintenance. His last employer was Latham Village, Inc. He was a member of Barbecue Recreation bowling and horseshoe leagues. Ed was humorous, kind, hardworking and helpful. He particularly loved family barbecues and gatherings. Ed was an avid NY Giants and Nascar Fan; his favorite driver was Dale Earnhardt.

He will be remembered as a supportive and loving father to his daughter, Kayla “Honey” DiPietro. He adored his grandkids: Alliah J. and Hadlee R. DiPietro, and was always on the fence about his son-in-law, Thomas DiPietro, for being a Cowboys fan, which was Ed’s rival team.

He is also survived by his siblings: Alfred H. Bedford, John T. Bedford, Theodore C. (Shelly) Bedford, Charles E. (Sue) Bedford, Denise M. (Rusty) Anderson, George W. (Leah) Bedford, Elizabeth A. Lawton, William J. Bedford and Kathryn L. (Don) Goodermote.

Ed was predeceased by siblings: Diana, Richard, Robert, Lillian and Steven.

Special thanks to family, friends and donors who were there along the way. Edward was and would be so appreciative and thankful!

A memorial service to honor the life of Edward W. Bedford will be held at the Grafton Baptist Church, Owen Road, Cropseyville, NY 12052, on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 4 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

Cremation was arranged through the care of Simple Choices Cremation Service, 218 2nd Avenue, Troy, NY 12180.