Edward E. Mullet – Obituary

Stephentown — Edward E. “Ed” Mullet, Jr., 90, of Stephentown, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on November 29, 2024. Born on July 1, 1934, Edward lived a full and remarkable life. He will be remembered for his kind heart, many talents, and dedication to his family.

Ed is survived by his caring and devoted daughters, Nancy Mullet (Bob Marigliano) and Jennifer Mullet (Kevin Holsapple). Ed is also survived by his siblings, Alethia Urquhart and James Mullet. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of sixty-four years, Donna E. Mullet; son, Russell Mullet; his parents, Edward E. Mullet, Sr. and Marion Mullet; and his sister, Phyllis Bergstrom. He was Papa to Justin Hoffman, Amy Mullet, and Raeanne Mullet. He was Great Papa to Liam Hoffman, Anna Hoffman, and Nolan Cascone.

Ed was a favorite of so many. He was often described as one of those special people that you meet along the way in life and hold onto forever. Other words such as humble, kind, caring, wonderful, talented, nice, a sweetheart, funny, and creative are used to describe him. To those closest to him he was all of those plus so much more. Ed will be remembered fondly. His impact on lives will be lasting and reach far and wide. His zest for life will be greatly missed and memories of him will always be cherished. Ed’s kind spirit and love will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew him.

A celebration of life will be held in Ed’s honor on Saturday, December 28, 2024, at 2 pm at the Stephentown Federated Church, 1513 Garfield Rd. Stephentown, NY 12168.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Stephentown Fire Department, 396 State Route 43 Stephentown, NY 12168, Stephentown Federated Church, 1513 Garfield Rd. Stephentown, NY 12168, or The Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208.