By Denise Wright The December 16 meeting of the Petersburgh Town Board was busy and involved everything from setting dates for town meetings to the final allocation of ARPA funds. After the November 18 meeting minutes were amended and approved, the department reports were given. The Supervisor reported that a sales tax refund was received […]
By Denise Wright The December 16 meeting of the town board in Stephentown started with a presentation and discussion about the proposed Longroad Development LLC, ground-mounted 5 mW (AC) solar array on 26 acres of a 77-acre area located on New York Route 22. Improvements would include photovoltaic modules divided into three clusters (a south […]
Hoosick Falls Girls Basketball by Jeffrey Bernstein Meg Barber, now the head coach at NYU, is one of the best basketball players to come out of Hoosick Falls High School. The 1998 graduate’s 1,643 career points were the most scored by a female Panther when she left the program. Barber held that record until 2020, […]
Submitted by HFCSD Communications Dear Hoosick Falls Community and Beyond, Christmas is one of the happiest times of the year. However, for some families, it can be very stressful. The Hoosick Falls Central School (HFCS) Philip Leonard Chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS) is dedicated to helping those in need within our community. Members […]
Submitted by Hoosick Falls Central School Communications The HFCS PTA is hosting a free event that will be fun for the whole family — Winterfest! This year’s Winterfest will take place on Saturday, December 14th, from 2 to 6 pm at the HFCS Elementary School gym and cafeteria. Winter-themed activities will be offered such as […]