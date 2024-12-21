Chronic Source of Pollution in Mohawk and Hudson Rivers: Landfill Leachate

Drinking Water for 19 Communities Along the Hudson and Mohawk Rivers are at Risk from Discharges of Contaminated Liquid Waste

by the Hudson and Mohawk Rivers Leachate Collaborative

Based on public records obtained through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIL), a major new report “The Threat of Landfill Leachate to Drinking Water in the Hudson and Mohawk Rivers” ( leachateloophole.org/report/ ) reveals regulatory gaps in the way the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is addressing the problem. Called the “Leachate Loophole” the failure to regulate this liquid waste allows the Hudson and Mohawk Rivers - including areas used as drinking water supplies - to be routinely polluted by landfill leachate.