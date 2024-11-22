William H. Gilbert – Obituary

Berlin — William “Bill” H. Gilbert, Jr. 81, of Cherry Plain passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 11, 2024 surrounded by his children at Albany Medical Center. He was a beloved father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He is predeceased by his parents, William H Gilbert, Sr. and Mary (Clancy) Gilbert, his partner Patricia Arrighi, his Brother Donald Gilbert and his bestest boy Jake.

He was born at Leonard Hospital in Troy, NY to William H Gilbert, Sr. and Mary Clancy on January 3, 1943. He grew up in Dutchess, Columbia and Rensselaer counties going to school at the Stillman Village schoolhouse in Petersburg and later in the village of Amenia.

He started driving truck professionally for his father in 1957 at the age of 14 hauling anything from hay to livestock and was a natural mechanic. When his father opened a service station in the town of Canaan he worked there as well, although by most accounts, on his own hot rods that he was always testing the limits of. He could fix anything, make it go faster and inevitably blow it up or wreck it and start all over again. One of his favorite stories, of which there were many, was how his father and a family friend had a bet he wouldn’t see age 21. These experiences were the perfect training for him to become an independent over the road trucker. All together he was on the road professionally for 27 years. He referred to himself and fellow drivers he respected as “chauffeurs.” There isn’t a state in the lower 48 that he didn’t wander through at least once, and having been everywhere he could fit in anywhere. In an age before GPS, he had memorized most of the highways and byways in the United States. He had an uncanny ability years later to recall the best way to get anywhere. He left trucking in the early 1980s and took a job as a diesel mechanic for Rouse Inc. but would still make the occasional trip if called upon. After leaving Rouse he took his toolbox to the Rensselaer County Highway Department where he would retire as a diesel mechanic. He enjoyed fishing with friends and family, camping on Lake Champlain or Union Falls and hunting. If he was home, he was either tinkering in the garage on a project, on the phone with a loved one or in his chair watching westerns and classic movies. He was often found at Stewart’s in Berlin, NY visiting with his friends in the booths over coffee. He was doted on by his children and Cherry Plain neighbors, felt fortunate to be regularly included by the MacVeigh family and idolized by his grandson Harley, who was favorite person in the world.

He is survived by and will be missed dearly by his children Kim Perry, William H Gilbert III, Abby Snyder (Matthew) and Mark Gilbert (Terry); his Grandson Harley Snyder; his special nieces Julie Arrighi and Kristyn Arrighi, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and his Aunt Kate Brimmer.

His children would like to thank the Berlin Rescue and the nurses, doctors and team on the B2 Neuro & Surgical ICU for their unwavering compassion and care.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 1–3 pm on Saturday, November 23 at Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 NY-43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park, followed by a service. Relatives and friends are invited to come and remember Bill with his family.

Donations are requested instead of flowers in memory of William Gilbert Jr. and can be made to the Berlin Rescue Squad, PO Box 307, Berlin, NY 12022 or the Second Chance Animal Shelter, 1779 VT Rte. 7A, Arlington, VT 05250. Visit perrykomdat.com for directions and a guestbook.