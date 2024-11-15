Updates from the Petersburgh C8 (PFAS) Group

Submitted by Claudia Kavenagh

We have several positive items to report! After much urging from the Petersburgh C8 (PFAS) Group, and under order from the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), Taconic Plastics recently completed the removal of 2,400 yards of PFAS-contaminated soil from behind one of their buildings. For years, PFAS chemicals were taken up by rainwater running down the hill behind this building and carried into the Little Hoosic River where they continue to pose risks to the health of people, fish, and other animals. The DEC will monitor the run-off to be sure that at least this source of PFAS contamination is controlled.